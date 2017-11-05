2017 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mary J. Blige, Viola Davis, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nicole Williams, WAGS L.A. 301

WAGS' Nicole Williams Stresses Over Finding a Wedding Venue & Natalie Halcro Donates Items to the Museum of Broken Relationships

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, KUWTK

Scott Disick Says He Wants a Fourth Child With Kourtney Kardashian: See Her Reaction!

It's the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, which means award season has officially begun!

The 21st annual award show is held The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and features big winners and major honorees. The night's A-list honorees include Angelia JolieGary Oldman, Kate Winslet, the cast of I, Tonya and The Big Sick and more.

The big event was hosted by James Cordon, who came back for his third consecutive year.

This year's ceremony benefits the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which supports the entertainment community's health and human service needs.  

Photos

2017 Hollywood Film Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Performer Mary J. Blige won the Hollywood Breakout Performance Award for her movie Mudbound.

In her speech, the singer said, "I cannot begin to tell you how honored I am to you receive this award."

Additionally, the cast of the indie film, I, Tonya, about the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan scandal, also took the stage to accept the Hollywood Ensemble Award on Sunday night.

Check out the full list of honorees...

Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Gary Oldman

Hollywood Actor Award: Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger

Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana


Hollywood Actress Award: Kate Winslet, "Wonder Wheel"

Hollywood Supporting Actress Award: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Hollywood Comedy Award: Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories

Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

New Hollywood Actor Award: Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Hollywood Ensemble Award: I, Tonya

Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award: The Big Sick

Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award: Mudbound

Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award: Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung, First They Killed My Father

Hollywood Song Award: Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day, "Stand Up for Something" from the Marshall soundtrack

Hollywood Animation Award: Coco

Hollywood Director Award: Joe Wright, Darkest Hour

Hollywood Documentary Award: Sean "Diddy" Combs, Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Hollywood Cinematography Award: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Hollywood Film Composer Award: Thomas Newman, Victoria & Abdul

Hollywood Editor Award: Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Hollywood Visual Effects Award: Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Dan Barrett and Erik Winquist, War of the Planet of the Apes

Hollywood Sound Award: Addison Teague & Dave Acord, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Hollywood Costume Design Award: Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast

Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award: Jenny Shircore, Beauty and the Beast

Hollywood Production Design Award: Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2017 Hollywood Film Awards , Kate Winslet , Angelina Jolie , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.