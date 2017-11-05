Kendall Jenner is becoming quite the Los Angeles Clippers cheerleader.
The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed cheering in her courtside seat as Blake Griffin, who she has spent time with several times over the past few months, and his teammates played against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The Grizzlies beat the Clippers with a score of 113-104.
Kendall wore a loose-fitting white turtleneck over ripped blue jeans and her $10,000 crystal-embroidered knee-high Saint Laurent boots. She wore the same boots on Friday at her birthday party, which Blake had attended, along with family members and friends.
Kendall had also cheered on Blake, 28, as he helped lead the Clippers to victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in October, after which they headed to dinner at a taco bar—the same restaurant where she held her birthday party—and then a nightclub, where they met up with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Kendall and Blake first sparked romance rumors this past summer. They have not commented on the nature of their relationship.
In August, they had dinner at a restaurant with Kendall's bestie Hailey Baldwin and Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons.
In September, Kendall and Blake were photographed hanging out on the beach in Malibu.
In October, Blake and Kendall visited The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor haunted exhibition with a group of friends. A source told E! News at the time that "Blake was comforting Kendall during the scares" and that the two "were canoodling and had their arms around each other throughout the night."
The pre-Halloween fun continued. Weeks later, multiple sources told E! News that Kendall and Blake were seen cuddling up at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights while out with Hailey, Jordyn Woods, sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott.
