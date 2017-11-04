Rub a dub dub, baby Alexis is in a tub!

Serena Williams took to Instagram on Saturday to post a precious photo of her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr. as the daddy/daughter duo got ready for bath time. The wee one was decked out in a festive froggy towel and her proud papa donned a silly look and a black tank top.

The star captioned the snuggly image, "We love bath time."

In the immortal words of Bert and Ernie, these two and their froggy are clearly making bath time lots of fun for their daughter.

Earlier this week, the loving mama posted a photo of her bundle of love all dressed up in Batman regalia, celebrating her first Halloween.

The tennis ace has certainly been enjoying her time as a new mom and lucky for us the superstar athlete has been documenting Alexis' first couple of months since welcoming the baby girl on Sept. 1.

Check out all Alexis' cutest social media images...