Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Adorable Daughter Alexis Olympia Are All About Bath Time

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ricky Martin, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs

Sean ''Diddy'' Changes His Name to ''Brotherly Love'' on His 48th Birthday

Camila Cabello, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2017: Watch the Livestream Featuring Camila Cabello, CNCO, Ricky Martin and More Stars

Rub a dub dub, baby Alexis is in a tub!

Serena Williams took to Instagram on Saturday to post a precious photo of her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr. as the daddy/daughter duo got ready for bath time. The wee one was decked out in a festive froggy towel and her proud papa donned a silly look and a black tank top.

The star captioned the snuggly image, "We love bath time."

In the immortal words of Bert and Ernie, these two and their froggy are clearly making bath time lots of fun for their daughter.

Earlier this week, the loving mama posted a photo of her bundle of love all dressed up in Batman regalia, celebrating her first Halloween.

The tennis ace has certainly been enjoying her time as a new mom and lucky for us the superstar athlete has been documenting Alexis' first couple of months since welcoming the baby girl on Sept. 1.

Check out all Alexis' cutest social media images...

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Bath Time

Serena posted on her Instagram page this photo of Alexis and baby Alexis, writing, "We love bath time."

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Baby Alexis' First Halloween

"When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"Making moves," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian, Snapchat

Snapchat / Serena Williams

Mommy and Daughter

Serena and her little girl love Snapchat!

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Sleeping Beauty

Zzzzzz...

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Smart and Strong

...Like Her Mama.

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Instagram , Top Stories , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.