Move over Steve Harrington! There's a new bad boy for girls to pine over.

Viewers of Netflix's Stranger Things 2 have some fresh eye candy to feast on thanks to Billy's (Dacre Montgomery) character arrival into the alien infested town of Hawkins, Indiana.

However, even before his debut on the hit show, this Aussie was making waves on the Internet with rumors of a fun, yet slightly raunchy, audition tape.

Eager to please his newfound fans, the star shared the video with GQ and opened up about how his audition tape got the attention of the Duffer Brothers.