Thor: Ragnarok Cast Performs a Live Version of the Movie for James Corden

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Birthday

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Becky G, Diego Boneta

Watch Becky G Explain to Diego Boneta What Caused Wild Moment at Fifth Harmony Concert

Twilight Zone, Rod Serling, Jordan Peele

It's Exactly the Right Time for The Twilight Zone Revival

Who needs special effects, anyway?

On CBS' The Late Late Show Thursday, James Corden asked Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson to crash a screening of Thor: Ragnarok and perform a live-action rendition of the Marvel blockbuster (in theaters now). "Will they be mad that I'm interrupting the film? Possibly. You know, wherever there is change, people will call it 'disruption,'" Corden began. "So I guess what I'm saying is, 'Who gives a f--k?'"

The cast had its reservations about Corden's new format. "Is Thor 4D a practical business model? Probably not, because we can't perform live in every movie theater in America," said Hiddleston, who stars as Loki. "But perhaps they can take one performance and stream it live."

After a moment, it hit him. "Oh," Hiddleston realized. "That's just a movie, isn't it?" Blanchett, who stars as Hela, was more succinct: "I think those poor people jus want to watch the movie."

Read

Thor: Ragnarok May Be Funnier Than Guardians of the Galaxy

The Late Late Show, Thor Ragnarok

Terence Patrick/CBS

Unlike the theatrical version of Thor: Ragnarok, Corden chose to narrate the story.

The bit included plenty of cheap costumes and preposterous props, but in a show of solidarity, the cast was committed to giving the performance their all—for a little while, anyway. During the "brief, 45-minute intermission," cameras followed Blanchett backstage as she got on the phone with her agent. "You've got to get me out of here," she whispered. "It's a huge mistake." Asked who organized the play, Blanchett said, "James Jordan? Corden? I don't know who he is."

Goldblum, eventually, decided to find a seat and enjoy the show as an audience member.

After his final battle scene with Blanchett, Hemsworth was feeling fired up. "That was such a rush! I want to do all my movies in 4D," he shouted backstage. "Do we know what 4D means?"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Thor , The Late Late Show , James Corden , Cate Blanchett , Jeff Goldblum , Chris Hemsworth , Tom Hiddleston , Mark Ruffalo , LOL , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.