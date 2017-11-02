Bethenny Frankel's mission is far from over.
A month after the Real Housewives of New York City star traveled to Puerto Rico with a four planes filled with supplies for residents impacted by Hurricane Maria, she's gearing up for a return to the U.S. territory. Bethenny told E! News her 47th birthday plans involve flying to Puerto Rico for a weekend of continued disaster relief.
As Frankel put it, "I'm going this weekend for my birthday to Puerto Rico. I don't usually love my birthday. I think it's an interesting way to give back on your birthday and a good way to reflect on my age and where I am."
The business mogul said she'll return to Puerto Rico "multiple times" and also pay a visit to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Nicole Duston
"We're sending a lot of relief to the U.S. Virgin Islands, particularly Dominica. They've been destroyed," Frankel shared.
She continued, "Each disaster is its own sort of baby that needs to be nurtured. People forget about one and then move on to the rest so Puerto Rico is definitely a priority but so is the U.S. Virgin Islands."
For her first charity trip, Frankel and her B Strong organization partnered with Delivering Good, Feeding America and Global Empowerment Mission to deliver $25,000 in Costco gift cards, $25,000 in cash gift cards and approximately 15,000 lbs. of food, water and medical supplies.
Thus far, Bethenny revealed she's raised between $5 and $10 million for the cause and has no intention of slowing down. "I will not finish that charitable job until they're getting their footing," she shared with us.
Press play on the video above for more from Frankel and catch her Shark Tank debut as a Guest Shark on Sunday, November 5.