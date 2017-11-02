Watch Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Answer Ellen DeGeneres' Burning Questions

Ellen DeGeneres wasn't afraid to put Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in the hot seat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars spilled the tea during "Ellen's Burning Questions" – a segment on the talk-show host's online series Show Me More.

Starting with a tame question, the two sisters revealed their first celebrity crushes. For Kendall, her first heartthrob was Benny the Jet Rodriguez from The Sandlot. Mike Vitar played Benny in the 1993 baseball flick and later went on to play Luis Mendoza in the second and third Mighty Ducks movies. Kourtney's first celebrity crush was none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I used to write Kourtney DiCaprio on all my papers in class," the eldest Kardashian sister said.

Things got a bit more serious when the sisters revealed which secrets they hid from their parents in high school. Kendall said she kept her then-beau hidden from momager Kris Jenner

"I used to, like, sneak out and say I was going to, like, a girlfriend's house, but I really went to my boyfriend's house and slept there every night," Kendall confessed.

Kourtney admitted to taking the family's car and going for a spin before getting her driver license.

"Before I was able to drive, I would steal the car and drive around town — really not around town, like around the block," Kourtney said. Kendall admitted she did the same.

Watch the rest of the video to see the Kardashian sisters answer other juicy questions, including:

- What creeps them out the most?

- What's their favorite body part?

- Which sisters would they be willing (and unwilling) to invite on a cross-country road trip?

Also, make sure to watch the part where Kourtney does an impression of Kim Kardashian West.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

