Prince Jackson was involved in a motorcycle crash on Thursday and is "doing OK" despite sustaining some injuries.

The 20-year-old eldest son of the late Michael Jackson had shocked fans when he posted on his Instagram page a photo of his legs strapped down while lying inside what appeared to be an ambulance. He wrote, "Well s--t..."

"Prince Jackson was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to college this morning, November 2nd, in Los Angeles," his rep said in a statement to E! News. "He suffered some injuries but is doing OK. Thank you all so much for your support and prayers and we will update you on his progress shortly."

The roads were slicker than usual on Thursday morning, as it was drizzling.