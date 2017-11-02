Maciel / GAMR / BACKGRID
If this jersey could speak, it might just say "the heart wants what it wants."
It certainly looked that way after former flames and rekindled friends Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted continuing their Wednesday rendezvous with a visit to the "Sorry" singer's hockey game.
After going for a sweet bike ride together earlier in the day, the two were snapped by shutterflies leaving the hockey arena. As the icing on the pop culture cake, Gomez was sporting a red jersey—the same one Bieber sported for his game. *Cue eyebrow raise*
Pap Nation / Splash News
The duo have been causing quite the stir in Jelena land since news broke that Gomez and her most recent ex The Weeknd called it quits. Just days before reports of the breakup hit the Internet, the songstress and Bieber spent time at her pad and a source revealed the former lovebirds had hung out "a few times" since Selena underwent kidney transplant surgery sometime before mid-September.
However, according to an insider, Bieber wasn't the reason for Gomez's breakup. "Abel is not upset about Selena and Justin hanging out," an insider told E! News. "Their relationship was over before they were hanging out. Abel is not dwelling over anything."
As for the Biebs, another source said that he and the pop star are "friends at this moment," but he's always had love for her. "He respects Selena and just wants her to be happy," the insider added. "He hopes that building their bond again may help them in the future."
In the meantime, the sweet pictures can speak for themselves.