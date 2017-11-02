Stranger Things 2: All the Little Things You Might Have Missed

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

How Will and Grace Said Goodbye to Shelley Morrison's Rosario

Twilight Zone Logo

The Twilight Zone Revival in the Works at CBS All Access & the Perfect Person Is Behind It

Hopefully by now you've finished watching the second season of Stranger Things, but if you haven't, you might want to take a hike away from this post, because here be some spoilers.

By now it's clear that the Duffer Brothers and their team of writers and production designers are absolute geniuses. They're masters of not only the obvious homages, but also the subtle references and easter eggs that eagle-eyed viewers just love to catch and obsess over. 

In fact, sometimes it's hard to tell if something was intentional or just a happy accident, but if it was just a happy accident, we don't want to know about it, OK? We'd prefer to bask in the innocent joy of literally everything adding up to 11. 

Photos

Stranger Things Season 2 Fashion Secrets Revealed: How They Recreated 1984

Scroll on down to see some of our favorites, and head to the comments to let us know which ones we missed! 

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

7:40 P.M.

Mike called Eleven in episode one at 7:40 p.m. 

7+4=11 

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

515

Hopper promised to come back to Eleven at 5:15. 

5+1+5=11

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

353

Mike's final call to Eleven was in episode two, on day 353. 

3+5+3=11

Article continues below

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

You Know It

Bob was haunted by a clown as a child, and his family's from Maine, so he would have been a child in Maine in the 1950s...which just so happens to be the setting of It. Bob called him Mr. Baldo, which is also a word you could use to describe Pennywise's great big dome.

Plus, Sean Astin played Mikey in The Goonies, and Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike in Stranger Things, also starred in It. COINCIDENCE?! We think not. 

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

Never Say Die

Bob wondered if there was pirate treasure at the center of Joyce's giant map. Sean Astin, who plays Bob, was in The Goonies, which was about a bunch of kids finding pirate treasure. 

Also, Bob died, which Goonies aren't supposed to say.

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

I Love You, Mrs. Butterworths

Kim Fields, AKA Tootie, tweeted her delight at discovering a nod to the Mrs. Butterworths commercial she starred in as a kid. 

"THANK YOU WOW! Honored &thrilled my 1st gig would b remembered like THIS! THX 4the heads up!" 

Article continues below

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

Action News 8

Just after Eleven escaped to go find her sister Eight, her mom's TV was playing Action News 8. 

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

422

Then Eleven rode a bus labeled 422. 

4+2+2=8

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

It Gets Stranger

Finn Wolfhard said "Holy s--t, what happened to you?" in It. Then he said it again in Stranger Things! You can see a video in this tweet from @UpsideDownFacts. 

Article continues below

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

Hopper's Daughter

Hopper can always be seen wearing this blue braided bracelet, which David Harbour confirmed to be Hopper's daughter's hair ribbon. In the season two finale, Eleven is seen wearing it at the school dance. 

H/t to @babysittersteve who destroyed us all by noticing this little fact. 

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

She's Everywhere

Guess how many entries there are in this gallery, including this one?! Did we purposely make some adjustments to make it all add up to 11? You'll never be able to prove it! So spooky, y'all.

Stranger Things 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stranger Things , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.