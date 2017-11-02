Hopefully by now you've finished watching the second season of Stranger Things, but if you haven't, you might want to take a hike away from this post, because here be some spoilers.

By now it's clear that the Duffer Brothers and their team of writers and production designers are absolute geniuses. They're masters of not only the obvious homages, but also the subtle references and easter eggs that eagle-eyed viewers just love to catch and obsess over.

In fact, sometimes it's hard to tell if something was intentional or just a happy accident, but if it was just a happy accident, we don't want to know about it, OK? We'd prefer to bask in the innocent joy of literally everything adding up to 11.