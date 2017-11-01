If Harry Styles has learned anything on his first world tour as a solo performer, it's that the show must go on.

Take for instance the former One Directionsinger's latest mid-concert mishap, when he was this close to wiping out on a kiwi at the Hammersmith Apollo in London. Yes, a kiwi. Fans appear to be taking his hit song of the same name quite literally, hurling fruit at the 23-year-old and almost causing him to take a tumble.

Like any seasoned pro, Styles continued right along, later teasing concert-goers, "It appears there is an actual kiwi thrown on stage. Has anyone else brought any fruit? Shame on you."

But that's just the tip of Harry's tour iceberg...