Sometimes, boy bands just end up going in different directions.

It's been almost two years since One Direction performed their final concert in the United States before their hiatus.

But fast-forward to today and each member including Zayn Malik is finding success with their very own solo careers.

While appearing on the cover of Billboard, Zayn couldn't help but address his current status with the boys who helped make 1D so successful. As it turns out, the "PILLOWTALK" singer's relationship with the guys has evolved.

"Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that's just life," he explained to the publication. "Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don't talk to any of them, really."