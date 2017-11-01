Kali Uchis Channels Salma Hayek's From Dusk Till Dawn Character

Will the real Santanico Pandemonium, please stand up?
Kai Uchis says she put her costume together right before her show, but it's hard to believe because it's so good. The Colombian-American singer channeled Salma Hayek in From Dusk Till Dawn, and it's pretty spot on.
The star wore an almost identical top and bottom like the Mexican actress did in the Roberto Rodriguez directed movie.
The "Tyrant" singer even captioned one of the posts with, "You'll be my footstool," which is in a famous scene between Hayek and George Clooney.
The 1996 movie's cast also included Hervey Keitel and Juliette Lewis. Then in 2014, El Rey Network premiered From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, which was also directed by Rodriguez, featured Eiza González, D.J. Cotrona, Wilmer Valderrama and Zane Holtz.
Uchis' bilingual smash hit "Tyrant" featuring Jorja Smith is propelling the singer to the next level.
"Being able to incorporate my language into songs is really cool. It's really cool to see that people are susceptible to it," she explains in a Genius interview. "It helps with writing a lot to turn off one language and then go to another."