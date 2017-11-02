Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Once Upon a Time is about to get a little more charming. (That's charming, not Charming. Sorry for everyone holding out hope for a Josh Dallas cameo!)
E! News has learned that the ABC fantasy has tapped The Originals alum Nathan Parsons for a recurring arc in the show's current seventh season. Parsons will appear in a handful of episode as Nick, a confident and charismatic slacker-turned-successful lawyer. Polished, but never stuffy or smarmy, and a natural guy's guy, Nick has an instant likability and always says the right thing.
Could be be joining the Hyperion Heights resistance in their fight against Victoria Belfrey (Gabrielle Anwar)? Coming to someone's legal aid? We'll find out when he makes his first appearance in the season's eighth episode, airing Friday, Nov. 17.
Parsons' addition to the cast marks the second piece of OUAT casting news in as many days, with Riverdale alum Tiera Skovebye set to recur as Robin, the grown version of Zelena's (Rebecca Mader's) with Robin Hood (Sean Maguire). Making her debut in the winter finale, Robin is described as a strong-willed good girl turned rebel who is struggling to define her identity. As the daughter of powerful parents, she can never seem to escape their shadows, which drives her crazy. Tired of towing the line, Robin is ready to break out into the world and find her own adventure. She'll also be a love interest for someone. Nick maybe? Or perhaps Alice, whom showrunners Adam Hororwitz and Edward Kitsis promised TVLine will be in the middle of an epic love story, beginning in the winter finale.
Now it's time to theorize: If Parsons is playing Nick in Hyperion Heights, who is he in the Enchanted Forest? Because you know he's got to have a fairy-tale counterpart. Sound off with your best guesses in the comments below!
Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC.