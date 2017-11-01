These two are giving us all the feels!
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have been very private about their relationship, but as of late, the two are sharing a lot more with fans.
Rodriguez, who is expecting her first child with the soccer stud, wrote a touching post today to about her love for the 32-year-old athlete.
"What a special day! Let's toast for now without alcohol and instead with your well-deserved trophies. For all of your effort, dedication, sacrifice, and so many hours of training to be at another level," the Spanish model writes as a caption on an Instagram post. "Your life is soccer, and this is clearly reflected on the field.
"Keep being like this, always striving, and I'll be here by your side, supporting you, giving you love, tranquility and all that you need when you get home. In good times and in bad times, because there couldn't be any other way. We love and admire you, champion."
Rodriguez is now the stepmother of Ronaldo's three children. Over the summer, the Real Madrid star welcomed twins, Eva and Mateo Ronaldo. He also has son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who is seven.
Last week, the couple along with the children went live on Instagram and shared that their future daughter will be named Alana Martina.
¡Qué día tan especial! Brindemos, por ahora sin alcohol pero con tu merecido trofeo ??, por todo el esfuerzo, dedicación, sacrificio y tantas horas de entrenamiento para estar a tan alto nivel. Tu vida es el fútbol y esto tiene un claro reflejo en el campo. Sigue así, luchando siempre, que yo estaré a tu lado amándote, dándote apoyo, cariño, tranquilidad y todo lo que necesites al llegar a casa. En las buenas y en las malas, como no podría ser de otra forma. Te amamos y admiramos, campeón. ???????????????
On the heels of his twins' birth, the soccer star confirmed in July that his model girlfriend was pregnant. When asked by El Mundo whether he was happy about the baby on the way, he replied in Spanish, "Yes, very."
Rodriguez has really shown to be an ideal stepmom. Recently she shared a post on Instagram of herself alongside the twins and another with just Mia. Both photos included sweet captions.
We can't seem to get enough of this family!