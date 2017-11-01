Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye Team Up as the Powerpuff Girls for Halloween

What's up, Buttercup?

Kendall Jenner enlisted the help of her pals Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye for her latest Halloween costume; the three dressed up as sexy versions of the Powerpuff Girls at a party they threw at the West Hollywood restaurant and lounge Delilah on Tuesday.

Jenner was Powerpuff Girl Buttercup, one of the original three. She wore a short, black wig with a green streak, a bright green bikini top under a black semi-sheer top, paired with a green painted leather jacket, a black shredded mini skirt, and thigh-high black fishnet stockings and leather boots.

Baldwin was blonde Bubbles, also one of the original three Powerpuff Girls. She wore her hair up and pale blue, black and white mesh crop top, a black-trimmed pale blue mini skirt, silver sparkling choker, pale blue fuzzy jacket, over-the-knee black stockings and black lace-up boots.

Skye dressed up as Bliss, a long light blue-haired fourth Powerpuff Girl who was introduced in the series' The Power of Four arc, which aired in September.

The trio's costumes were custom-designed by Bryan Hearns.

Missing is Powerpuff Girl Blossom, a strawberry blonde.

let?s get money now, we can fall in love later

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima also attended the party, dressed up as Bonnie and Clyde.

Others spotted at the bash included Blake Griffinwho has hung out with Kendall before, fellow Clipper DeAndre Jordan, Kendall and Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian, who dressed up as Selena QuintanillaTwilight stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor LautnerThe ChainsmokersJaden Smith, Hailey's parents Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden, and Normani Kordei from Fifth Harmony.

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

