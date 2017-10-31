Mila Kunis is a good mom who sometimes likes to be a little bit bad!

On Monday night's premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas, the 34-year-old mother of two, who left daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri at home for the date night with hubby Ashton Kutcher, dished to E! News' Zuri Hall about balancing life as a wife and mother, but still being a little naughty.

Zuri asked the star, "When is the last time you were a bad mom?"

Wearing a dazzling black number, Ashton's lady love admitted, "I just took a shot of vodka right before I started this."