Khloe Kardashian turned heads in New York City on Saturday with a daring look.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who E! News had learned is pregnant, showcased major cleavage in a low-cut black top and matching jacket, paired with cropped pants and suede ankle boots, while stepping out in Manhattan and visiting her apparel brand Good American's pop-up store at a Bloomingdales. She also carried a large pear-green purse that she held over her stomach area.
Khloe had also visited the Good American's pop-up store, in collaboration with VFILES, on Thursday and Friday. She wore a baggy sweatshirt dress from her collection on the former day and a light top, blue jeans and a full-length tan wool jacket on the latter.
Last month, multiple sources told E! News that Khloe is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. They have not commented. In recent months, she has appeared in public less and had tended to wear more loose-fitting clothes than usual.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Gotham/GC Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Multiple reports have said Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is also pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. They and their reps have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.
However, last week, the sisters promoted the Kylie Cosmetics In Love With the KoKo Kollection in a YouTube video and seemingly poked fun at the dual pregnancy rumors.
Kylie said her favorite color in the collection is called "Baby Girl," while Khloe said she picked that name to honor her sister, who she said she calls her "baby girl."
After trying other colors, Khloe said, "We created them. It's our baby together. We have eight!"
"We have so many babies," Kylie said with a laugh.
She ended the video by hugging her sister and winking at the camera.
Meanwhile, their sister Kim Kardashian has confirmed she and Kanye West are expecting her third child via surrogate.