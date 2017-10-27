For her first public appearance since accusing disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, Rose McGowan's message was clear: the time for change is right now.

As she delivered fiercely passionate remarks at the podium of the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday, the actress assured the crowd that, despite her stardom, her story mirrors their's. She was first mentioned in The New York Times' report of sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein. The New York Times reported that McGowan had reached a $100,000 settlement with the producer in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival." She later publicly alleged on Twitter that he had raped her. The producer has denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

"I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned and you know what, I'm just like you because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society and that cannot stand and it will not stand," McGowan began as she held eye contact with the receptive audience in Michigan. "We are free. We are strong. We are one massive, collective voice—that is what Rose Army is about."

In regard to the name she coined for her supporters, McGowan said Rose is "not me. The actual flower because we have thorns and our thorns carry justice and our thorns carry consequence."