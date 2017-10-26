Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Romance Getting "Very Serious" as They Enjoy a Sweet Date Night in L.A.
Corey Bohan is seeking spousal support from ex Audrina Patridge.
E! News has obtained Bohan's divorce response and the court documents show he wants spousal support from Patridge and he is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter Kirra Max.
The documents also show that Bohan wants to terminate the court's ability to award support to Patridge and he wants attorney's fees to be paid by his ex.
Back in September, the former Hills star filed for divorce from her husband of 10 months and obtained a temporary restraining order. Patridge's rep told E! News last month, "Audrina's number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time."
No charges were filed against Bohan due to lack of evidence, but E! News confirmed last month that there is still a pending domestic violence case in family court against him.
On Oct. 6, Patridge and Bohan appeared in an Orange County court and E! News learned that Patridge and Bohan came to an agreement about their housing situation. Bohan agreed to move out of their family residence, the home in which they lived in together while still married. Patridge agreed to pay Bohan $35,000 to help with the move.
Bohan seeking spousal support and joint custody comes two weeks after the couple reached a custody agreement. Court documents obtained by E! News on Oct. 11 showed that Patridge received full legal and physical custody of Kirra while Bohan was granted visitation rights three days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays.
In addition to the agreement, Patridge was granted a personal conduct and stay away order from Bohan. Other than "brief and peaceful" interactions, Bohan was ordered to say 100-yards away from Audrina, her home, job, vehicle and Kirra's school or childcare.
A source told E! News at the time of the agreement, "Audrina and Corey came to the agreement themselves. There is still a lot to be determined, but for now Audrina has primary custody of their child and Corey is getting visits each week."