David LaChapelle
Pamela Anderson is completely nude for King Kong magazine.
The 50-year-old actress and dancer Sergei Polunin show off their incredible bodies while posing together completely naked. The duo was photographed by David LaChapelle and featured in the 30-plus page special cover story for the fourth issue of the magazine called The Transformation Issue.
The cover of the independent biannual magazine shows Polunin leaping over Anderson, who is covering her chest with a gold fan. Inside the magazine, Anderson opens up about her persona.
King Kong: There is always a strong element of the erotic in the pictures you model for and this sexual element has become your trademark. Do you think sex appeal is a key part of your persona?
Anderson: I love sèxe. I value it and appreciate it in others. I'm a romantique and all my thoughts are geared that way—it's natural. I love being in love. Passion, art, dance. It takes you away, but it's also very grounding and authentic to be in touch with your animal instincts.
King Kong: Who have been your female role models?
Anderson: Bardot, Fonda, the Weathermen. Women who are sexy and make a difference; using your assets is smart. We must celebrate the good things.
King Kong: In relation to patriarchal society, has your public persona ever made you feel insecure or question your worth, or have you always remained confident in yourself and in what you were doing?
Anderson: Sometimes [it has been] frustrating. But I think it's also been an advantage as no one sees me coming.
King Kong: Did you raise your sons as feminists?
Anderson: God no. They respect women, of course, but I don't like being told what a woman is—by a man or a woman.
King Kong: Hugh Hefner has called you the Marilyn Monroe of your generation. What do you think about that?
Anderson: Well, that's an incredible compliment to me. Not sure about my generation.
King Kong: When did you decide to create the Pamela Anderson Foundation and do you intend for it to be your legacy?
Anderson: I've had my foundation for a long time, it's good to have. I'm a great connector, especially between artists and philanthropy. Artists have no one to answer to, so they can make more effective, radical choices and I'm good at steering artists towards activists who are doing great work. I make choices some wouldn't agree with but I don't like to play safe. There isn't time.
