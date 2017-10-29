Warning: The following contains spoilers from tonight's episode of The Walking Dead. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution!

Morales, what happened to you?!

In the final moments of tonight's episode of The Walking Dead, which saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the coalition on an all-out killing spree, knocking off Saviors left and right without discimination, our vengeful hero came face-to-face with someone he—and the show—hasn't seen in years. And it was abundantly clear that time had not been kind to Morales (Juan Gabriel Pareja) since he and his family went their own way all the way back in season one.