Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez Reunite at InStyle Awards

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are still one and the same.

The childhood pals reunited during the third annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center in L.A. Monday. Lovato, styled by Law Roach, wore Gianvito Rossi heels and a lavender dress with a thigh-high slit from Alice + Olivia's Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear collection. Gomez, styled by Kate Young, paired her LBD from Jacquemus' Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear line with geometric heels.

Lovato and Gomez, who met as child stars on Barney & Friends and later co-starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Princess Protection Program, posed for photographers outside.

The reunion was especially exciting for fans on social media, as they have followed their ups and downs for years. Despite their rocky history, Lovato reached out to Gomez via Twitter in July, writing, "Loving your new song Fetish. We've come a long way since our Barney days." It was Gomez's turn to publicly praise her pal last week after the release of Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, in which Lovato opened up about her drug abuse. Gomez commented on one of Lovato's Instagram posts promoting the documentary, saying, "This was beautiful. I'm so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you."