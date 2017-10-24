Something tells us Drake probably had champagne with his breakfast while he was yawning this morning...

It's the rapper's 31st birthday!

Yes, Champagne Papi is ringing in another birthday and another year filled with success. Not only did the rapper release his fourth studio album, More Life, this year, he also performed at a sold out tour across the United States and Europe and even nabbed two Grammy awards for Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song.

But more than being one of the best rappers in the game, Drake has become an icon in pop culture.