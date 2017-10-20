Is there hope for one of Teen Mom's most unpredictable couples?

On Friday's all-new episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin faced another relationship hurdle.

As an exercise directed by Dr. Ish and Dr. V, Javi was placed on his "death bed." Soon after, Kailyn would be asked to reveal her true emotions towards the father of one of her children.

"I care about you so much and I never knocked you as a father," she proclaimed through tears. "I'll make sure that our son is taken care of."

When Javi woke up, he couldn't help but be touched by the words from his former flame.