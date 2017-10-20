Mitchel Musso Isn't a Fan of His Old Hannah Montana Wardrobe

Fashion mishaps are often a part of growing up and luckily for most of us, we can keep the photo evidence under wraps.

For Mitchel Musso, it's a little bit different.

The former Hannah Montana star took to Twitter to poke fun at his character's less-than-trendy wardrobe on the once popular Disney Channel show.

"F--kin Diamond plaid, double collar, pants like wtf lookin motherf--ka and the shoes?" wrote the former teen star. "What in the actual f--k. Why they do me so dirty."

Musso played the role of Oliver Oken, best friend to Miley Stewart (aka Miley Cyrus) and self-proclaimed "Smokin' Oken." Ironically, though, his outfits were far less than "smokin'" and even a little cringe-worthy.