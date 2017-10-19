Selena Quintanilla fans, rejoice!

On Nov. 3 the Mexican-American artist is posthumously receiving her star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late singer's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, announced the exciting news on social media.

"Hollywood Chamber President/CEO and Walk of Fame emcee Leron Gubler along with Suzette Quintanilla will unveil Selena's star in the category of recording," she captioned the post.

Selena will also receive another immense honor that day.

"Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actress, producer and Texas native Eva Longoria will be there to proclaim November 3rd as the official 'Selena Day' in the city of Los Angeles, " Suzette added.