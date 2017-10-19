The 25-year-old singer just released his "How Long" music video and it has fans buzzing. In the video, Puth sings, dances (and flies!) around Los Angeles. But the part that's really raising eyebrows occurs a little after two minutes into the music video. At that point, we see Puth standing in front of a painting of a girl with long, dark hair holding a rose.
We hear Puth singing as he stares longingly at the painting, "She said, 'Boy tell me honestly, was it real or just for show?'"
In the "How Long" lyrics, Puth is telling a girl that he was wrong for the way he acted. "I'll admit, I was wrong, what else can I say, girl? Can't you blame my head and not my heart?" Puth sings. "I was drunk, I was gone, that don't make it right but, promise there were no feelings involved."
He later sings, "I'll admit, it's my fault, but you gotta believe me. When I say it only happened once. I try and I try, but you'll never see that. You're the only one I wanna love, oh yeah."
