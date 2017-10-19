Did Charlie Puth Just Drop a Selena Gomez Reference in His Music Video?

Are you trying to tell us something, Charlie Puth?

The 25-year-old singer just released his "How Long" music video and it has fans buzzing. In the video, Puth sings, dances (and flies!) around Los Angeles. But the part that's really raising eyebrows occurs a little after two minutes into the music video. At that point, we see Puth standing in front of a painting of a girl with long, dark hair holding a rose.

We hear Puth singing as he stares longingly at the painting, "She said, 'Boy tell me honestly, was it real or just for show?'"

After seeing the video, fans are speculating that the painting is a reference to Selena Gomez. The duo, who collaborated on the 2016 song "We Don't Talk Anymore," sparked romance rumors in 2015. But Gomez clarified that Puth was her "friend" and went on to date The Weeknd in 2017.

In the "How Long" lyrics, Puth is telling a girl that he was wrong for the way he acted. "I'll admit, I was wrong, what else can I say, girl? Can't you blame my head and not my heart?" Puth sings. "I was drunk, I was gone, that don't make it right but, promise there were no feelings involved."

He later sings, "I'll admit, it's my fault, but you gotta believe me. When I say it only happened once. I try and I try, but you'll never see that. You're the only one I wanna love, oh yeah."

Do you think Puth is referencing Gomez in the music video and the song's lyrics? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

