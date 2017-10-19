Are you trying to tell us something, Charlie Puth?

The 25-year-old singer just released his "How Long" music video and it has fans buzzing. In the video, Puth sings, dances (and flies!) around Los Angeles. But the part that's really raising eyebrows occurs a little after two minutes into the music video. At that point, we see Puth standing in front of a painting of a girl with long, dark hair holding a rose.

We hear Puth singing as he stares longingly at the painting, "She said, 'Boy tell me honestly, was it real or just for show?'"