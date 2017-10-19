Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's eldest child is taking after her daddy.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the comedy actor shared rare footage of their 4-year-old daughter Lincoln riding a mini- electric motorcycle he got her while mom was away.

Last month, Bell was evacuated to Orlando amid the threat of Hurricane Irma. She was in Florida filming a movie. Bell stayed at a Walt Disney World hotel for two weeks and joined Disney workers in helping other evacuees during the time—she even gave a mini Frozen performance for families at a shelter. Shepard indicated that she had quite a good time during her evacuation.

"When I would call her at 10 a.m., she was intoxicated at Disney World, riding Avatar," he said. "She was on Spring Break and every hour, someone called me, panicked, [to find out] if she was OK. This brat was on Spring Break!"

"So I kind of wanted to get even with her," he said. "I had the kids by myself for four weeks, so in that time, I bought my 4-year-old an electric motorcycle and taught her to ride it."

Footage of Lincoln riding the bike in a dirt area was screened. The child is wearing a helmet, of course.

"Look at her!" said Shepard, who is himself a motorcycle enthusiast. "Come on! That makes me happier than anything."