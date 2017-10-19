Mayim Bialik is sorry for what she wrote in her New York Times op-ed.

The Big Bang Theory actress took to social media to issue an apology.

"I want to address my op-ed in the NY Times, and the reaction to it," a note tweeted from the actress began. "Let me say clearly and explicitly that I am very sorry. What you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault, nor does the way you dress or act in any way make you responsible for being assaulted; you are never responsible for being assaulted."

She also praised people for speaking out about sexual harassment and assault.

"I applaud the bravery of the women who have come forward," the note continued. "I support these women as we seek out and demand accountability from the only ones responsible for assault and rape: the people who perpetrate these heinous crimes. I am motivated and driven to work hard to empower women."

At the end of her note, Bialik reiterated her apology.

"I am truly sorry for causing so much pain, and I hope you can all forgive me."