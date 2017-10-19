"No, I just wanted them to say I'm sorry," she said. "I'll eat the cost. I don't care about that, but friendships and relationships are 50/50…"

If you're keeping track, yes, it's been three episodes about cake. Siggy and Dolores skipped Margaret's party, but Siggy then met with Margaret where the two wouldn't stop talking about who actually knows the late Joan Rivers. Seriously! Their disagreement over…cake? Or the beach yoga? Whatever, it is, yes, the disagreement devolved into them talking about Joan Rivers and who actually knew her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

