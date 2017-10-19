Let them throw cake! Erm, rather, don't throw cake, at least around The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Siggy Flicker.
The main drama for RHONJ season nine has been Siggy's beef with Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice for throwing cake at a restaurant in Florida. Well, that coupled with Margaret Josephs doing something nice for Tre and not personally making sure Siggy and Dolores Catania were there to see it. But back to the cake! Siggy was on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and said she overreacted, but then qualified that.
"Listen, I think you really have to know me. I'm a very dramatic—you know, I have a lot of energy and I get very excited. But for me, once the cake was thrown, it was over for me. What kept it alive is that my friends didn't want to acknowledge my feelings. Somebody spent three hours making that cake," Siggy said.
Siggy did. She went on to say the behavior and throwing the cake was disrespectful to the baker and the restaurant. Should they reimburse Siggy?
"No, I just wanted them to say I'm sorry," she said. "I'll eat the cost. I don't care about that, but friendships and relationships are 50/50…"
Watch the video above to hear what Siggy is sorry for.
If you're keeping track, yes, it's been three episodes about cake. Siggy and Dolores skipped Margaret's party, but Siggy then met with Margaret where the two wouldn't stop talking about who actually knows the late Joan Rivers. Seriously! Their disagreement over…cake? Or the beach yoga? Whatever, it is, yes, the disagreement devolved into them talking about Joan Rivers and who actually knew her.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)