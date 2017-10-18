Is This Lana Del Rey Song About Harvey Weinstein?

Did Lana Del Rey write her 2012 song "Cola" about Harvey Weinstein?

Amid sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, Page Six reports that Del Rey's track is about the movie producer.

At first, the song's lyrics reportedly went, "I got a taste for men who are older, it's always been so it's no surprise. Harvey's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy."

However, a source tells the publication that when Weinstein heard about the lyrics he allegedly went "bananas" and "insisted" she change the lyrics.

The line in the song now goes, "Ah he's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy."