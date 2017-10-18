Is This Lana Del Rey Song About Harvey Weinstein?

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kaya Jones Tells Graphic Stories of Being Sexually Harassed

Pink Reveals the Artist Who Didn't Want to Work With Her

Lana Del Rey

iPix211/London Ent/Splash News

Did Lana Del Rey write her 2012 song "Cola" about Harvey Weinstein?

Amid sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, Page Six reports that Del Rey's track is about the movie producer. 

At first, the song's lyrics reportedly went, "I got a taste for men who are older, it's always been so it's no surprise. Harvey's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy."

However, a source tells the publication that when Weinstein heard about the lyrics he allegedly went "bananas" and "insisted" she change the lyrics.

The line in the song now goes, "Ah he's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy."

Read

Blythe Danner and Martha Plimpton Sound Off on Harvey Weinstein Scandal Reactions

Harvey Weinstein

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows

The singer allegedly wrote the track, which is said to have been written ironically, after being pursued by Weinstein, a source tells Page Six. However she "rebuffed him, she had a boyfriend," the insider says.

Two years later, Del Rey had two songs "Big Eyes" and "I Can Fly" on the Big Eyes movie soundtrack, a film produced by The Weinstein Company.

On Oct. 8, Weinstein was terminated from The Weinstein company, three days after the New York Times published a story about allegations of sexual misconduct stretching back over a decade.

On Tuesday, Weinstein resigned from TWC's board of directors.

E! News has reached out to Del Rey for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lana Del Rey , Harvey Weinstein , Controversy , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.