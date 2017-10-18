Harvey Weinstein refuses to face the music.

Two weeks have passed since the Hollywood producer's sexual misconduct scandal erupted, thanks to numerous women sharing their stories of alleged rape, assault and harassment with The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Others including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrowand more have shared their own claims, which range from inappropriate requests and gestures to non-consensual contact. (He's denied accusations of non-consensual sex.)

Reports claimed Weinstein left Los Angeles for Arizona to attend an inpatient treatment program, but as an insider reveals to E! News, he's yet to officially enter rehab and is confident the controversy will eventually fade.

"Harvey is not in any type of traditional or formal rehab," our source says. "He is receiving some type of treatment and counseling in Arizona."