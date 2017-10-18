Christina El Moussa Breaks Up With Doug Spedding as He Enters Rehab

It's over for Christina El Moussa and Doug Spedding.

The Flip or Flop star has split with her businessman boyfriend Spedding, who has also entered rehab. In Touch reported the breakup Wednesday, adding that Spedding entered in-patient rehab for "addiction issues."

Of the report a source tells E! News, "Christina supports Doug's decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery."

A second insider adds, "Doug has had a huge history of drug and alcohol abuse and Christina was warned when they first started dating. It has gotten pretty bad this past month and Christina's friends urged her to end the relationship."