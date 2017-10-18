How to Master Grunge Makeup in 8 Steps

There is no style more bold and fierce than grunge-inspired makeup.

Just ahead of Halloween, we're breaking down the beauty look that can evoke envy and even a little fear, without requiring too much effort. The dramatic eyelashes, deep hued lips and flawless complexion of Lily Collins' vampy beauty stand out as a stark contrast to the nude-y pinks and warm glows that we're used to on the red carpet. It's impactful and different.

It's also versatile. You can wear the look as an everyday style, using brick reds or burgundy. And, you can take it up a notch, channeling your inner rebel for the holiday with blacks or dark blues. It's Halloween's most adaptable look, pairing well with any wicked costume (Think: vampire or Wednesday from The Adams Family).