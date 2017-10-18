Billy Joel Expecting Second Child With Wife Alexis

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jessie James Decker Hints at Baby No. 3's Name!

Jessie James Decker

Bloody Nipples?! Pregnant Jessie James Decker Gets Real About Breastfeeding: "My Boobs Get So Massive"

Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, Expecting

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

There's another baby on the way for the Piano Man!

Billy Joel and his wife of two years, Alexis Roderick, are expecting their second child together, E! News can confirm. According to the singer's rep, the baby is due in November. 

 

The singer broke the news when he introduced his expectant wife during an interview with The Belfast Telegraph. 

"This one is pretty good," he told the outlet of his 2-year-old daughter, Della Rose. "She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will." 

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

In addition to the toddler, Joel is also dad to 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel with ex-wife Christie Brinkley. While his first child is all grown up, the 68-year-old recently opened up on Harry about life with a little one again. 

"It's a hoot," Joel told host Harry Connick Jr. "It's a lot of fun."

"She comes in every morning, wakes me up, throws my shorts on the bed," he said of Della. "I think she might be a musician, too...She picks up melody and she sings in key."

Well, look out, Billy, because you might have yet another singer in your family soon!

Congratulations to the mom and dad!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Billy Joel , Pregnancies , Babies , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.