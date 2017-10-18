With more than two years of dating under their belts, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's romance is holding strong.

Primarily, the proof is in the pictures. The Oscar winner and her photographer beau were recently spotted by shutterflies in a moment of sweet PDA outside of Il Piccolino Restaurant in West Hollywood. There was clearly no shortage of amore as Bullock wrapped her arms around her man's neck and the two shared a kiss while waiting for the valet. As an eyewitness described, "She seemed like jelly in his arms when he was kissing her. They seem to just fit together."

While the pictures are already worth a thousand words, a source had a few more to add about these low-key lovebirds. According to the insider, the actress and her beau are "doing perfect." "They have a relationship that's really solid."