Security Guard Revisits the Moment He Was Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Nearly three weeks since Stephen Paddock opened fire on a Las Vegas crowd, one of the first people to encounter the shooter—Jesus Campos—is sharing his side of the horrifying story.

The Mandalay Bay security guard sat down with Ellen DeGeneresfor his first interview since the massacre, alongside fellow victim and hotel maintenance engineer Stephen Schuck. Campos' appearance also marks his first public one since he cancelled media interviews last week, sparking concern and curiosity over his whereabouts.

Appearing melancholy and quiet, Campos revisited the night in question for DeGeneres' daytime audience. "I'm doing better each day, slowly but surely, just healing physically and mentally," he assured everyone watching.