Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out After Announcing Engagement

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Gigi Hadid & More Celebs' Halloween Throwback Pics

Taylor Swift to Drop "Gorgeous" New Single

Presenting the future lady of House Jonas!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out in Paris on Tuesday, marking their first public appearance since they announced their engagement two days prior.

While walking in the city of love, the 21-year-old actress, best known for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, wore a black top, a mid-length matching jacket, a dark green plaid skirt, black thigh-high boots, a black and white beret bearing the word "Anarchy" and her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring and matching eternity band. 

Photos

Game of Thrones Stars' Romances Outside of Westeros

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Spread Pictures / BACKGRID

Sophie's engagement ring is estimated to weigh three carats and is estimated to have cost between $25,000 and $30,000.

She and the 28-year-old singer had used a photo the two holding hands, with her sporting the rings, to announce their engagement on Instagram on Sunday.

"I said yes," she wrote.

"She said yes," Joe wrote.

Joe's brothers and past band mates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas soon offered their congratulations.

Sophie and Joe have been dating since at least late last fall and have largely kept their relationship private.

Last month, they appeared to adopt a Siberian Husky puppy together.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Joe Jonas , Top Stories , Apple News , Engagements
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.