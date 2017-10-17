There's a brand new craze taking Los Angeles by storm, and it has nothing to do with juice cleanses or vegan Mexican cuisine.

We're talking about the Museum of Ice Cream, and anyone with an active Instagram account knows it's been all the rage since opening their doors in May. Celebrities can't get enough of the L.A. location (MOI first opened in New York City to a 200,00-person wait list and there's now an exhibit in San Francisco), with Mother's Day seeing appearances from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin and Katy Perry alone.

Seriously major, right?

And aside from star sightings, visitors get to sample artisanal treats, splash around in a pool filled with 100 million sprinkles and pose amid the exhibitions. Yes, your social media followers will thank you later.