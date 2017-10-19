EXCLUSIVE!

La'Myia Good Panics Over Photoshoot With Eric Bellinger on The Platinum Life: "I Gotta Get My S--t Together!"

Smile for the cameras! 

La'Myia Good and husband Eric Bellinger are doing a couples photoshoot and La'Myia is a bit on edge about it. "I gotta get my s--t together," she explains. "After having my baby, I do not feel photoshoot ready." 

While she is preparing for her big debut, Eric is absolutely thrilled to do his thing for the cameras. "I feel like I'm not at my best and that's definitely got me feeling a little weird," La'Myia reveals. 

Of course her amazing husband is there to remind her just how great she really is. "You gotta just be you," Eric tells his wife. "The camera is on your side." 

Watch it all go down in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of The Platinum Life Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

