Kathie Lee Gifford had the audience reaching for tissues at the American Cancer Society's Mother of the Year luncheon.

The co-anchor of Today's fourth hour was there to introduce her co-host and friend Hoda Kotb, who was diagnosed with breast cancer just over 10 years ago. Now a decade later, Kotb is a survivor and Gifford took the stage to talk about her dear friend and the journey they've shared together.

"I'm here today to introduce my amazing friend and co-host, but I don't even think of her that way," Gifford began her speech. "Hoda Kotb is my Egyptian sun goddess. The only thing bigger than her smile is her heart."