Inside Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Extravagant Rehearsal Dinner: Diamond Bow Ties, Matching Bling and His and Hers Cars

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sasha Pieterse, Gleb Savchenko, Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

Pretty Little Liars Star Sasha Pieterse Lost 37 Lbs. on Dancing With the Stars

Amy Reimann, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Expecting Baby Girl

NASCAR Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Expecting First Chid With Wife Amy Reimann: See Their Adorable Announcement!

Wedding tomorrow 10-17-2017

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

It's almost time for the big "I do" and Gucci Mane and his fiancée Keyshia Ka'oir are pulling out all the stops. The rapper shared a few pictures from the couple's extravagant rehearsal dinner on social media. 

Ka'oir looked stunning in a bright red, long-sleeved gown with a tulle skirt. She wore her hair up in a stylish ponytail for the evening and matched her lipstick to her dress. Mane coordinated with his bride-to-be and donned a snazzy red suit with a black lapel. He also sported plenty of bling, including several chains, a massive watch and a few giant rings.

Photos

Celebs Who Helped People Carry Out Wedding Proposals

Waiting on my bride!!! #KeyshiaAndGucciWeddingRehearsal

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Still, Ka'oir thought her future hubby needed a little more sparkle. The "Haterade" performer posted a video of Ka'oir gifting him with Mr. Davis and Mrs. Davis matching necklaces, as well as a lavish diamond bowtie, which she told him he had to wear to the wedding.

#MrDavis and #MrsDavis

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

"You have so many things I don't know what to buy you," she said at one point in the video.

Of course, Mane loved the gifts and said he had a present for his bride—you know, just casual his and hers 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraiths. The future Mr. and Mrs. posed in front of the red and blue luxury cars for a picture.

His and Hers Guwop bought his wife a Wraith!

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

The décor was also stunningly beautiful. The couple had elegant white flowers, gorgeous draping, a rockin' stage and an glamorous sparkly backdrop.

If this is the rehearsal dinner, we can't wait to see what the wedding will entail!

The couple will tie the knot Oct. 17, 2017.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.