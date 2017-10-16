In the clip above, Eleven, who is in her pink dress from season one and without the mop top seen in the season two promo materials, uses her powers to open the rift between what appears to be the real world and the Upside Down and pops out in gooey goodness. But if she escapes seemingly soon after the events of season one, where does she go? The hair length indicates time has passed.

Brown retweeted the clip with a suspicious "Hmmm!" and the essential thinking face emoji.

The official description for the new season from Netflix is equally as vague: "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."