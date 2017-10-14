Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Falls Onstage and Handles It Like a Boss

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tracee Ellis Ross, Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic 2017

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelly Clarkson's Superstar Confessions

Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Pink, Pop Star Documentaries

Pop Gets Personal: Inside 2017's Unexpected Resurgence of the Music Documentary

Wow!

Normani Kordei took a tumble while performing onstage with Fifth Harmony at one of the group's recent concerts and landed so gracefully, you could have sworn she did it on purpose. The incident took place in Brazil, reports said.

Kordei and the others were performing the song "Made You Mad" when she suddenly lost her footing, turned half way and landed in a half-split, flipping her long hair back triumphantly. And did we mention she was wearing thigh-high high-heeled boots?

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Normani Kordei, Fifth Harmony

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A fan captured video of the incident earlier this month and it recently went viral. The clip has spurred much concern and praise for Kordei.

"You already know...it's hard out in these streets while trying to do it gracefully in heels...lmao," she tweeted.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Normani Kordei , Fifth Harmony , Music , Top Stories , Apple News , Accidents
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.