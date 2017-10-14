Jones continued, "To be a part of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don't they have nothing on you to leverage…Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you. Correct. Victimizing the victim again."

The former member of the Pussycat Dolls added, "That's why I have so much respect for our military. I've been through way. But my scars you can't see. At least real war is honest. Why don't we report it? Because we were all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will…you know end up dead or no more career."

At present time, neither a rep for the Pussycat Dolls not Nicole Scherzinger have commented on Jones' tweets.

However, Asia Nitollano, a former member of the Pussycat Dolls, who was briefly in the group in 2007, took to Twitter to write, "Who is Kaya Jones? Lol She was not apart of The Pussycat Dolls the recording group so I do not know her. If she was in the Vegas show then I know nothing about that nor have I ever heard such a thing. But judging from google she looks like she just wants her 15min of fame. (Side note... it says she's a Trump supporter... but yet she's Canadian, which means her vote doesn't count!!!! ) Same with this comment about The Pussycat Dolls; she wasn't in the group so her opinion doesn't count!!!!"