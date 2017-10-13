George Clooney is speaking out about a few of the accusations made by his former ER co-star Vanessa Marquez.

The actress took to Twitter in a series of tweets throughout the week, claiming Clooney was to blame for her being "blacklisted" from the popular drama series in 1995.

She retweeted an article in which Clooney spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and the many sexual misconduct allegations that have come out about him this week. However, Marquez called "B.S." on Clooney's comments.

"Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER," she tweeted in response to the article. "'Women who dont play the game lose career.' I did."