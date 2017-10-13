Attention, Shoppers! Supermarket Sweep Is Coming Back to TV

Get ready to shop 'til you drop because we've got one heck of a red tag special for you!

FremantleMedia has just announced that they're planning to bring back the classic game show of our grocery store dreams, Supermarket Sweep, which originally aired on ABC from 1965 through 1967. However, you probably remember the revivals on Lifetime from 1990-1995 and PAX (now Ion Television) from 2000-2003.

The iconic show, created by producer Al Howard, masterfully combined the classic quiz show with a live, timed race through an actual supermarket, where the value of the items quickly collected in the shopping cart determined the winning team.