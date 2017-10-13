NeNe Leakes had an open conversation with her fans about that heckling controversy and being fired from "The Great Xscape Tour."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was released from the tour after she told a heckler at one of her standup shows that she hoped the heckler was raped by an Uber driver on her ride home. In a recent Instagram video, Leakes told her fans she had a "breakdown."
"A lot of people know me as NeNe who's laughing and talking," she said. "A lot of people don't know me as NeNe who, you know, would have a breakdown—a moment."
However, she let her fans know that she was doing OK.
"Trust and believe me guys, I'm so OK." she said. "I'm in a great place today. I can't say that I've been in a great place these last few days, but I am so OK. I am so OK with everything."
Leakes then recounted the incident and apologized to her fans.
"I never imagined ever ever ever stepping on stage and somebody screaming out 'Go kill yourself' to me. It literally took me somewhere else. I have apologized. I have let it go."
She also got a little emotional when she thanked her fans for all of the text messages, flowers and social media support she received after the firing.
"Thank you guys. Thank you so much," she said, getting teary-eyed. "Thank you. I am blessed and I am overwhelmed. I appreciate all the love."
Leakes apologized for her comments on Facebook shortly after the incident.
In response to the firing, Xscape released the following statement:
"Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend Nene Leakes. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which Nene has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period. As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best. Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support and we look forward to seeing all of you at "THE GREAT XSCAPE TOUR."